Jameela Jamil Celebrates Piers Morgan Exit From Show, Says He Almost Made Her Kill Herself

Actress Jameela Jamil celebrated Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain in a series of tweets Tuesday, saying she almost committed suicide over his comments made about her.

TW: suicide I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling: pic.twitter.com/reygXIMhP9 — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2021

“May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to *defend* their right to be treated with dignity and respect… ever again. All while being screamed over by this man,” Jamil added in another tweet.

ITV announced Tuesday that Morgan would be leaving Good Morning Britain. Earlier that day he had stormed off the set after receiving backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Calls Out Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Over Oprah Winfrey Interview)

Markle said in an interview that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said.

Morgan questioned whether these comments were legitimate, prompting criticism from Alex Beresford.

“Okay, I’m done with this, sorry, no, sorry … see you later, sorry, can’t do this,” Morgan said as he walked off the set.

Morgan doubled down Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying he stood by his comments.