Piers Morgan Calls Out Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Over Oprah Winfrey Interview

British broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey as a “disgraceful betrayal” of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family,” Morgan wrote Sunday on Twitter. “I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

Morgan, a frequent critic of Markle, also slammed Markle in his column for the Daily Mail. The British commentator referred to the televised interview as the “acting performance” of Markle’s life, thereby implying she was untruthful during the interview. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

“This was the acting performance of her life, with every word, every facial expression carefully planned and choreographed,” Morgan wrote. “In fact, if it’s not late, someone should nominate it for the Oscars.”

“I mean, this is a woman who was photographed on the railings of Buckingham Palace as a starry-eyed teenager but now wants us to believe she knew nothing about the Royals and never once Googled her handsome Prince when they met,” he added.

“Given these are both obvious lies, why should we believe anything that comes out of her mouth?”

Markle and Prince Harry dropped a few bombshells during the interview with Winfrey including the accusation of racism with the royal palace. Markle claimed there were “several conversations” about how dark her child’s skin color would be. This revelation took Oprah by surprise.

Winfrey specified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not involved in the reported talks about Archie’s skin color, the talk show host said on Monday’s “CBS This Morning.”

Before the interview aired Sunday, Prince Harry called the environment the British press created “toxic.” Markle seemingly reiterated that claim when she admitted she had suicidal thoughts.

Markle and Prince Harry first stepped away from their royal roles in January 2020. Queen Elizabeth II confirmed in February that the couple would not be returning to the roles.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement said, as previously reported.

Prince Harry and Markle confirmed the news with their own statement.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” it said, as previously reported. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”