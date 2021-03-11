Emile Hirsch Shot A Navy SEAL In The Groin While Training For ‘Lone Survivor’

Emile Hirsch shot a Navy SEAL straight in the groin while training for the movie “Lone Survivor.”

Hirsch played Danny Dietz in the hit movie about Operation Red Wings, which resulted in the deaths of 19 American servicemen in Afghanistan in 2005. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

During an interview on the “Endless Hustle” podcast, Hirsch explained how insanely grueling the training was in order to get him into physical shape to resemble a Navy SEAL.

Once he was in shape, they started to do combat training and he shot a Navy SEAL helping train him straight in the groin with a simunition round, which is a round used for training. How did the man respond? He stood up and asked, “Who the f**k shot me in the balls?”

Watch him explain the whole situation below.

Emile Hirsch talks about his intense physical training for his role in #LoneSurvivor and shooting an ex-Navy SEAL commander in the scrotum. GULP. Full @endless__hustle interview: https://t.co/5KEN4u1XUk pic.twitter.com/o3R1UTMArz — BroBible (@BroBible) March 11, 2021

I can’t imagine the fear that coursed through Hirsch’s veins when that SEAL got up off of the ground. That dude had to be so pissed.

Imagine being a tiny Hollywood actor who just shot a trained killer in the groin with a simround, which 100% would hurt like all hell.

Luckily, the guy handled it like a pro. Also, if you haven’t seen “Lone Survivor” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s outstanding and one of the best war movies ever made.

Watch it immediately. You can thank me later.