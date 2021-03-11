‘My Car Had Bugs’: Hugh Grant Shares How British Tabloids Got Access To His Life

Hugh Grant explained Thursday how British tabloids gained access into his life, including how they allegedly bugged his home and car.

“It wasn’t just my cell phone messages that were being accessed, it was also my home line,” the 60-year-old actor explained during his appearance on “The WTF podcast with Marc Maron,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Hugh Grant Says He’s ‘Rather On Harry’s Side’ Following Shocking Royal News)

“For years and years, they [British tabloids] were listening,” he added. “And my medical records [were stolen]. And my car had bugs put into it so they knew where I was.”

Grant said he learned about the tabloids’ methods from private investigators, who once worked for the tabloids themselves and are now helping actors.

“They’re so pissed the editors, executives and owners of these newspapers have got away scotfree, while some of these footsoldiers have gone to jail, that they are now coming over to our side and spilling the beans,” Grant shared.

The superstar actor has been an outspoke critic of social media, saying he wants to “pull the plug” on platforms such as Facebook for reasons related to Donald Trump and Brexit.