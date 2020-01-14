Hugh Grant Says He’s ‘Rather On Harry’s Side’ Following Shocking Royal News

Hugh Grant didn’t hold back when he said he was “rather on [Prince] Harry’s side” following news that the prince and Meghan Markle were stepping away from their senior roles.

“I’m rather on Harry’s side,” the 59-year-old actor shared during his appearance on Sirius XM “Radio Andy” in New York City, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

“The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother [Princess Diana], now they’re tearing his wife to pieces,” the “Love Actually” star added. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles)

Grant continued, “I think as a man, it’s his job to protect his family, so I’m with him.”

It comes following news on Monday that Queen Elizabeth II had basically given her blessing to her grandson and his wife to become “financially independent” of the royal family with the details still yet to be worked out.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the queen’s statement added.

The statement continued, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

This after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone last week when they dropped the news on their social media account that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”