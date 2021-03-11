College Orders Investigation Into Professor Caught On Camera Saying A Lot Of Her ‘Lower’ Students ‘Are Blacks’

Georgetown Law announced Wednesday that it was investigating an incident where a professor was caught on camera making allegedly racist remarks on black students’ academic performance to a colleague.

“We learned earlier this week that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students,” William Treanor, the dean of The Georgetown University Law Center, said in a press release. (RELATED: Georgetown Professor Says White Men Should Be Castrated, Fed To Swine)

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously,” Treanor added, saying that the University’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Affirmative Action will be conducting a “thorough” investigation into the matter.

The Professor making the comments, identified as Sandra Sellers by Georgetown Law’s Black Law Students Association (BLSA), was speaking to her colleague and co-instructor, David Batson, in a Zoom lecture when she made those comments, NBC News reported.

In the Zoom Call, she said that most of her poorly performing students were blacks. (RELATED: Professor Compiles Ranking Of ‘The Whitest Law Schools’ And Recommends Eliminating ‘Excess Whiteness’ By Ending Standardized Testing )

That lecture was then recorded and uploaded to the lecture hosting platform Panopto, where students attending classes online could access it alongside other lecture recordings.

Someone had then grabbed a recording of the part where Sellers said those words and uploaded it on social media before the lecture recording was taken down.

I feel so damn guilty about being on our school’s Admissions Committee and bringing in students from underrepresented backgrounds to an environment with professors like this. How many are having these conversations unrecorded? — Hassan Ahmad (@hahmad1996) March 11, 2021

In the video, Sellers is heard telling Batson, “You know what? I hate to say this: I end up having this angst every semester, that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. It happens almost every semester, and it’s like, oh, come on. You know, we get some really good ones but there also usually are some of them that are just plain at the bottom.”

Batson does not say anything and just nods.

More than 1,100 Georgetown students, alumni, and supporters from the public have signed the BLSA’s petition demanding “nothing short of the immediate termination of Sandra Sellers,” and they want Batson to apologize publicly for not standing up to Sellers’ “racist statements.”

The petition also demanded that the University audit Sellers’ past grading and hire more Black professors.