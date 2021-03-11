Topless Robber Caught On Camera Grabbing Package

A topless robber was caught on camera snatching a package off of the doorstep of a Houston home, as reported by Fox News.

The video of the porch pirate was captured on the residence’s Ring doorbell security camera, Fox News reported. In the video, the suspect, without shoes and a shirt that has all but fallen off, sprints to and from the door step. In the process, she grabs a package that reportedly contained a new dress from Nordstrom, KHOU 11 reported.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Package thieves will usually stop at nothing to claim their prize. For this woman, even losing her top did NOT slow her down…. andddd it was ALL caught on camera. ???????? Precinct 1 and @ConstableRosen are investigating. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/RsqLbGdQBg — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) March 11, 2021

“She clearly was having a wardrobe problem on the way up,” Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen told Fox News Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ve seen one of those,” Rosen added, according to Fox News. The woman is unlikely to face public indecency charges, Rosen also said, according to Fox News. The charges will depend on the value of the dress she stole, because theft is either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the value of the stolen item in most states. (RELATED: Armed, Maskless Man Steals Fried Chicken And Waffles After Being Denied Service)

“We’re still investigating, and hopefully we’ll be able to potentially get her into custody soon,” Rosen said, according to Fox News.

Previously, Rosen has released several public service announcement that gave community members tips on preventing porch piracy. In a Nov. 27, 2020 Facebook post, Rosen’s office wrote that “Video doorbells and outdoor security systems can be effective deterrents.”

“The worst thing you can do is allow your packages to just sit out on your front porch,” Rosen said in his Dec. 3, 2019 announcement.