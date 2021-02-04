Armed, Maskless Man Steals Fried Chicken And Waffles After Being Denied Service

A man who was initially denied service at a fried chicken restaurant in California for refusing to wear a mask allegedly returned with a gun to steal chicken and waffles.

The robbery occurred at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, California, after employees turned the man away and told him he could come back when he was wearing a mask, KABC reported. The man returned armed with a gun and demanded chicken and waffles, according to the ABC affiliate. The suspect is at large.

Man who was denied service for not wearing a mask at a fried chicken restaurant allegedly returned with a gun and held up the kitchen before robbing them of fried chicken and waffles. https://t.co/x0zWHEX1Sc — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2021

Restaurant employees described a tense encounter to the affiliate. (RELATED: Married Police Officers Stop Robbery During Dinner Date)

“He comes straight toward me with a gun, pointing at me and saying put all the chicken in the bag,” Cook Robert Gonzalez told KABC.

“I almost got shot over stupidity, I guess,” Gonzalez continued.

Manager Angela Prieto told the affiliate that the suspect “didn’t take any cash,” but left her employees feeling fearful.

“They were feeling scared, especially my cashier,” Prieto said. “She was very, very scared. And when I first talked to her she was basically hysterical, but after a while she calmed down and started laughing about it because she realized all he did was take some chicken.”

“He actually took chicken and before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken,” Prieto continued.

The suspect’s face was caught on surveillance footage because he returned without a mask, according to KABC. No injuries were reported.