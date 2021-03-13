National Park Service Denies South Dakota’s Request For July 4th Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

The National Park Service (NPS) denied South Dakota’s request to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July, The Hill reported.

The denial comes as a reversal from last year’s events, when former President Donald Trump spoke at the national monument.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote in a letter to the state, according to The Hill. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”

“These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site,” Frost said.

President Joe Biden on suggested Thursday in his address to the nation that there was a “good chance” Americans who be able to have July Fourth gatherings.

“If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said.

Frost also stated that it’s “only prudent to make plans based on the best available science and public health guidance available today,” Fox News reported.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expressed concerns earlier this year that the fireworks display would indeed be canceled as it was under the Obama administration. She wrote letters to the state’s congressional delegation lobbying for the fireworks to proceed. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kristi Noem Sends Letters To Members Of Congress Urging Against Canceling Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations)