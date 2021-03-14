‘Americans Are A Silly People’: Bill Maher Slams Wokeness, Cancel Culture, Highlights China’s Accomplishments

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher slammed the United States for its focus on wokeness and cancel culture Friday on his show “Real Time,” while also highlighting China’s rising accomplishments.

During his segment on Friday, Maher referenced the silliness of focusing on trivial things like how drawings in Dr. Seuss books might be offensive, while also praising China for its achievements on technology, infrastructure and the environment.

“You’re not going to win the battle for the 21st century if you are a silly people. And Americans are a silly people,” Maher stated. “Do you know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a crouching tiger flying f**k.”

“Because they’re not a silly people. If anything, they are as serious as a prison fight,” he explained.

WATCH:

“We all know China does bad stuff, they break promises about Hong Kong autonomy, they put Uyghurs in camps and punish dissent, and we don’t want to be that,” Maher continued on. “There’s got to be something between an authoritarian government that tells everyone what to do and a representative government that can’t do anything at all.” (RELATED: ‘A Bulwark Against You’: Bill Maher Says Democrats Have Made Themselves Toxic To Half The Country)

Maher then outlined how in just two generations “China has built 500 entire cities from scratch, moved the majority of their huge population from poverty to the middle class, and mostly cornered the market in 5G and pharmaceuticals.”

“In China alone, they have 40,000 kilometers of high speed rail. America has none,” he added. “Our fastest train is the tram that goes around the zoo. California wanted to build high-speed rail connecting the entire state, but alas, could not. We’re $6 billion in the hole just trying to finish the track connecting the vital hubs of Bakersfield and Merced.”

“China sees a problem, and they fix it. They build a dam. We debate what to rename it,” Maher continued.

President Joe Biden warned a group of senators in early Feb. that the United States needed to step up its game regarding making improvements to the environment and transportation in the United States, or else China would “eat our lunch.” This comes after Biden previously dismissed accusations in May 2019 that China “would eat our lunch,” because they weren’t even viewed as the “competition.”

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said at the time. “They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”