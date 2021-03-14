Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Agrees To A Four-Year Deal Worth Up To $48 Million

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a gigantic new deal with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport, the talented running back has agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million.

Jones will get a $13 million signing bonus.

Source: The #Packers and RB Aaron Jones have a deal. He gets a 4-year deal worth $48M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Agent @DrewJRosenhaus says it’s a $13M signing bonus. Jones stays in Green Bay, rather than head into free agency where other offers awaited. https://t.co/BRcp50lIJA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Is Green Bay giving a running back a $48 million deal a really good idea? It’s the most replaceable position in the league, and RBs get hurt all the time.

Potentially tying up $48 million in a running back seems like a very dangerous game for the Packers to be playing.

Now, Jones is definitely one of the best running backs in the league. The man is very talented and he plays a huge role in the offense to take some pressure off quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The man is an asset, but I’m not sure committing this kind of cash to the running back position is necessary or smart.

