Save Up To 65% On These Highly-Rated Headphones From Beats, Phillips, And More

Whether you’re still working from home, or regularly work out for hours every week at the gym, a pair of good headphones can be a real game-changer. And if you haven’t hopped onto the wireless train, it’s about time you experienced the freedom great wire-free headphones can give you!

Lucky for you, we found 15 fantastic over-hear headphones that are all on sale for a limited time.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $78.99

Backed by 40mm speakers, these wireless headphones pack a powerful punch! And thanks to their T-Quiet™ active noise-cancelling technology, they’re great for blocking out annoying chatter and other sounds that distract you from doing whatever it is you’re doing. Plus, their 35-hour battery-life means you’ll never spend tons of time having to charge them back up again.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $78.99 (reg. $259).

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7bSV QuietPoint® Headphones – Black/Silver (Certified Refurbished) – $69.99

Lightweight and compact, these headphones are great for taking with you to and from work, on trips, and so much more. And, the fact that they block out up to 90% of outside noise makes these things an absolute must-have. Not to mention the fact that they boast a powerful bass, extended treble, and higher fidelity thanks to their 40 mm drivers and neodymium magnet system.

Get the certified refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7bSV QuietPoint® Headphones in Black/Silver for $69.99 (reg. $199).

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $399

Featuring studio-quality sound and a flawless Bluetooth 5.0 connection, these headphones never disappoint. They even let you control whether or not you want to use their noise-cancellation mode, allowing you to hear (or not hear) what’s going on around you as you bop your head to your favorite playlist. And, their touch controls make these things super easy to use while you’re on the go.

Get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $399 (reg. $499).

HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $89.99

Enjoy a wireless Bluetooth range of up to 32 feet with these noise-cancelling headphones that feature 97.5% ambient noise-reduction. And, unlike many other wireless headphones out there, these comfortably cover your whole ear, allowing you to truly get lost in whatever you’re listening to. They’re even collapsible, making them incredibly portable.

Get the HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (reg. $99).

Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $94.99

If your goal is to not get distracted, these headphones are right up your alley. From their patented NoiseHush Technology and four noise-isolating headphones to their high-definition stereo sound, these bad boys pack a major punch. Plus, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear and boast a folding design for easy traveling.

Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $94.99 (reg. $129).

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $89.99

Toting an impressive 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon, these headphones let you have full control over what you hear, with a Sony digital noise-cancellation chip that still lets you hear the human voice and three different listening modes. And, thanks to their adjustable headband and comfortable ear cups, you can easily wear these headphones all day with no problem.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (reg. $107).

Coby Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $40.99

Sometimes, you just need a quality pair of non-complicated headphones. And, with this accessory’s great noise-cancelling technology, 10-hour battery life, and comfortable over-ear cups, you can easily fit them into your daily listening routine.

Get the Coby Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $40.99 (reg. $89).

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $229 with code LISTEN40

If you want the sturdy feel of over-ear headphones with the comfortability of wireless buds, this sound accessory is a total game-changer. Designed for long-time wear, these pieces fit comfortably over your ears, headband-free, boasting great sound, handy touch-controls, and more. They can even translate a handful of different languages!

Get the Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $229 (reg. $269) with the code LISTEN40.

Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones – $179.99

From high-resolution audio to an impressive 30 hours of playtime, these headphones are a must-have! You’ll also love the accessory’s deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies, excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, and super-soft over-ear cushions. They’re even compatible with Google Assistant.

Get the Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones for $179.99 (reg. $199).

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones – $159.99

Whether you want fully immersive sound or want to still hear what’s going on around you, these high-quality headphones give you full listening control. They also boast an extended connection range, wireless audio-sharing, and a battery-life of up to 22 hours.

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 (reg. $299).

MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $39.99

Thanks to signal-enhanced technology, these headphones boast incredible signal strength with your phone and let you make hands-free calls with incredible ease. They also feature up to 20 hours of listening time per charge and a very comfortable fit designed for long-term wear.

Get the MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 (reg. $59).

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC500BT QuietPoint Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones (Refurbished) – $49.99

Featuring 40mm drivers that deliver a fully immersive audio experience, along with superb noise-cancelling technology, these wireless headphones are appreciated by many. And, with their built-in mic for hands-free calls, foldable design, and seamless wireless connectivity, these things are great for using on the go.

Get the refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-ANC500BT QuietPoint Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones for $49.99 (reg. $99).

Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BT Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Refurbished) – $49.99

With the ability to provide you with playback of up to 70 hours per charge, these over-ear headphones are great for those who intend to listen to podcasts, playlists, and more for long periods of time. They also boast dual-layer isolation housing that minimizes interference and delivers clear, high-quality sound.

Get the refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BT Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (reg. $99).

Audio-Technica ATH-WS660BT Solid Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Refurbished) – $74.99

What good is your music if it has no powerful bass to match? With quality headphones like these, you’ll enjoy clear, booming audio thanks to 3mm deep motion drivers, seamless wireless connectivity, and 40 hours of playback due to its built-in rechargeable battery.

Get the refurbished Audio-Technica ATH-WS660BT Solid Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $74.99 (reg. $129).

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $159.99

With an impressive 4.6/5-star Amazon rating, these high-performance headphones feature up to 40 hours of battery life, incredibly efficient charging, fine-tuned acoustics and crystal-clear sound, and so much more. Plus, their trendy design makes them cool to wear while you’re out and about.

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 (reg. $299).

