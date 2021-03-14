Selection Sunday Has Officially Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, Selection Sunday has arrived.

After March Madness was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, we've officially arrived at the day when we'll learn who is in and out of the tournament.

For college basketball fans, today is one of the best days of the year.

This is what the sport is all about. This is why we play the game. Every year, hundreds of teams take the court, and they all have the same goal.

They all want to be cutting down the nets in March.

Now, at 6:00 EST on CBS, we’ll find out who has earned the right to fight for a championship in front of America.

Who will rise? Who will fall? Who will cement their place in history among the all-time college basketball greats?

We’re going to find that out in the tournament, and it all starts with Selection Sunday.

Make sure to check back for the bracket once it’s out. I’ll have the whole thing updated as it rolls in. I can’t wait. Today is a great day!