‘I’ve Demanded A Meeting’: Ted Cruz Unloads On Military Accounts Targeting Tucker Carlson

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz launched a challenge Sunday to military personnel who have publicly attacked Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson.

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” Cruz tweeted along with a copy of the letter he sent to the commandant of the United States Marine Corps. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Citing Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 1344.10, Cruz noted that members of the U.S. military are not permitted to engage in partisan politics in their official capacities. He then pointed out that a number of military officials — using their official Twitter accounts — had attacked Carlson over comments he made earlier in the week about the military’s priorities under President Joe Biden.

Carlson compared the Chinese government — which is building a massive naval operation — to Biden’s announcement that the Defense Department was prioritizing things like changing regulations for female hairstyles and issuing maternity flight suits. That priority shift, Carlson argued, would “make a mockery of the United States military.” (RELATED: KRUTA: Tucker Was Right About The Military, And The Intentional Perversion Of His Point Endangers Americans)

WATCH:

In response to Carlson, a number of military officials accused him of mocking and degrading women — particularly pregnant women — who were serving in the military.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, this is my Squad and they’re @USArmy Strong. You’d be lucky to meet them. #VictoryStartsHere pic.twitter.com/9TUfyuc0pz — GEN Paul E. Funk II (@PaulFunk2) March 11, 2021

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

Hey @TuckerCarlson , I’ve logged 20 years in the Corps, 2000 flight hours, 3 combat tours, 3 kids delivered on active duty. How about you? — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 11, 2021