Courthouse In Portland Keeps Getting Attacked So City Put Up Barricade Again

Non-scalable fences were erected outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, Sunday after a group of rioters vandalized the building following the removal of the protective barrier.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News that its Federal Protection Services unit would “continue to fulfill its mandate of ensuring the safety and security of federal employees and facilities, while maintaining our commitment to working with the City of Portland and the community as part of a collective effort to restore the downtown area.”

Workers today putting back fence, concrete barriers outside Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in downtown Portland – after windows broken, graffiti on front facade pic.twitter.com/afMGsxvFay — Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) March 14, 2021

Officials said that the fence, which had been taken down March 11, was just 15 miles out of Portland when the truck was redirected back to the city, The Oregonian reported.

The fences were originally erected during last summer’s protests over the death of George Floyd. During the ensuing months, rioters frequently targeted the Mark O’Hatfield Courthouse, throwing rocks, glass bottles and homemade explosives at the courthouse. Rioters also tore down parts of the fence surrounding the courthouse in other instances. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Myth’: Democrats Downplay The Violence In Portland)

The fences were taken down in a bid to symbolize that the city was returning to normal, federal officials said, according to OPB.

Protesters attacked the federal courthouse Thursday after a protest at Chapman Square in opposition to a new pipeline, The Oregonian reported.

Rioters antagonized individuals inside the courthouse before others began throwing unidentified liquids into the courthouse.

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Federal agents were forced to assemble in front of the courthouse and authorities eventually fired “pepper balls” at protesters, according to video posted to Twitter.

Protesters attacked the courthouse again on Saturday, smashing eight courthouse windows and spray painting some of the walls, according to The Oregonian.

Among the latest graffiti outside the federal courthouse in Portland: pic.twitter.com/dbgeyrkTaC — Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) March 14, 2021

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but did not receive a response at the time of publication.