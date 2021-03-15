Report: Rob Gronkowski Agrees To One-Year $10 Million Deal With Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski reportedly has agreed to return to the Buccaneers for a one-year $10 million deal, his agent shared.

“A chance to run it back: Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $10 million,@DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram on Monday, along with snapshot of Gronk and Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Tampa Bay’s star tight end had previously floated the idea of trying out free-agency during his appearance on the Kyle Brandt podcast, ProFootballTalk.com reported. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers,” Rob shared. “That’s where my eyesight is. That’s where I’m leaning toward, big time.”

“But with the free agency process, you just never know what may happen,” he added. “There’s some other teams interested out there, too. I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process, so I actually want to dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.”

At one point in the interview, the super bowl-winning NFL player admitted, at age 32, he’s looking at signing only one-year deals from now on, the outlet reported.

“It’s pretty rare to see someone to ever even finish a contract in the NFL, so that was pretty special there,” Gronkowski shared. “But I’ve never been a free agent before, but I’m planning on being a free agent after every season.”

“I feel like I’m a one-year deal guy for the rest of my career — even if I play 10 more year,” he added. “I’m going to be a one-year deal guy, a free agent every year, and just control my destiny every year.”

During the Bucs postseason, he caught eight receptions for 110 yards and scored two TDs both during Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during the super bowl.

Gronkowski previously spent nine seasons of his career with the Patriots winning three Super Bowls with the team, ESPN reported.