Save Yourself A Headache With This Battery-Less Jump Starter Kit

Murphy’s Law states that “whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.” So it only makes sense that your car’s battery would die when you’re running late for work or are about to head off on an exciting road trip. While jump-starting your car is a simple solution to getting that engine to roar again, if you don’t have another car to get a charge from, you can be left stranded and stressed.

Whether you go on frequent road trips or simply like to be prepared for the worst while behind the wheel, this battery-less Autowit SuperCap 2 Lite Jump Starter can really save the day. Never requiring the charge of another vehicle, this supercapacitor jump starter requires nothing more than a weak charge from your car’s battery to get things revved up. And since it doesn’t run on its own battery, you never have to worry about keeping it charged for it to work.

Boasting great versatility, the SuperCap 2 Lite can jump-start any 12V battery, whether it be in standard cars, motorcycles, or even motorboats. The maintenance-free jump starter is also proven 100 percent safe, thanks to the fact that it’ll never shock you or cause anything to explode. Plus, it’s built to last for up to an entire decade (even if you use it thousands of times) and can withstand temperatures as low as 40℉ or as high as 158℉.

Boasting a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this battery-less jump starter is a favorite of drivers all over the country. One reviewer even called it “the future of car battery chargers”.

If you act fast, you can snag the Autowit SuperCap 2 Lite Jump Starter at 14% off, making it just $109.99.

Prices subject to change.

