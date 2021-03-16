Elliot Page Went Through Reconstructive Chest Surgery Amid Transgender Transformation

Elliot Page revealed he went through reconstructive chest surgery during his transgender transformation.

Page was recovering from the reconstructive surgery when he revealed to the world that he wasn’t Ellen Page anymore, according to an interview published Tuesday by Time magazine.

With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021



“It has completely transformed my life,” Page told the outlet. (RELATED: Elliot Page Shares First Photo Since Coming Out As Transgender)

Page admitted having reconstructive chest surgery did not define him as transgender, but provided relief from the “total hell” of puberty.

Page claimed his surgery was “not only life-changing but lifesaving.”

The “Juno” star admitted coming out as transgender was “selfish.”

“It’s for me,” he told Time. “I want to live and be who I am.”

Page first revealed he was transgender in December on Instagram.

“I feel lucky to be writing this,” Page wrote at the time. “To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page added. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

By the end of January, Page had reportedly filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner.