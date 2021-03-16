James Bond Villain Yaphet Kotto Dies At 81, His Wife Confirms

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who was known for his role as a James Bond villain, died Monday, according to his wife.

Tessie Sinahon announced the actor’s death Monday night on Facebook.

“I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years,” she wrote.”He died last night around 10:30 pm Philippine time.”

Sinahon commented on all the projects the 81-year-old actor was planning on doing before he passed away. (RELATED: Sean Connery Dies At The Age Of 90)

“We still have a lot of plans honey that we discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others,” she said. “You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda’s Teachings.” (RELATED: James Bond Villain Michael Lonsdale Dead At 89)

“You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also,” Sinahon continued. “A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend.”

No details about Kotto’s death have been released, the New York Post reported.

Kotto grabbed his first feature film role in “Nothing But a Man,” and would go on to star in films such as “Alien,” “Blue Collar” and “The Running Man.”