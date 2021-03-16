Biden: Cuomo Should Resign If Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are Confirmed

President Joe Biden said that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if sexual misconduct allegations against him are confirmed to be true.

The president discussed the slew of allegations against the governor with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview Tuesday. The embattled governor is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients.

“I know you said you want the investigation to continue,” Stephanopoulos said to Biden, according to ABC. “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”

“Yes,” Biden said. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” (RELATED: Here’s What Impeachment Looks Like For Cuomo — And Who Would Replace Him)

“There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true,” Biden said, apparently referring to one of Cuomo’s accusers. “That’s what’s going on now.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos on Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” “Yes,” Pres. Biden says. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” https://t.co/a6qfOJ9Byp pic.twitter.com/EiC63wtnUo — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

Stephanopoulos pointed out to Biden that the majority of the New York Democratic congressional delegation called for Cuomo’s resignation and “don’t think he can be an effective governor right now.”

“Can he serve effectively,” Stephanopoulos asked Biden. (RELATED: TIMELINE: How Andrew Cuomo Went From America’s ‘Love Gov’ To Fending Off Calls For His Resignation In Less Than 12 Months)

“Well, that’s a judgment for them to make,” the president responded, adding that “a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

“Takes a lot of courage to come forward,” the president said. “So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now.”

