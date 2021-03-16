Man Charged With Terrorism After Allegedly Making Death Threats Against Biden, Pelosi, Whitmer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Holland man who allegedly made death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Joshua Docter, 21, is charged with one count of terrorism and one count of using computer to commit a crime, according to the defendant’s charging document. Both of these felonies are punishable by up to 20 years.

The Holland man posted a number of comments containing physical threats, such as shooting and killing the elected officials. Docter, who allegedly was in possession of the information on how to make a bomb, also claimed that he would serve as “the catalyst” for a new American revolution, according to a report by the Michigan Attorney General Department. (RELATED: Oregon Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill President Trump)

Docter allegedly made the death threats on iFunny, a meme sharing site that hosted two mass shooting threats which led to several arrests in 2019. The case against him was initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and continued by Michigan State Police, the report says.

Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders. This case is another excellent example of the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public. https://t.co/qbOhFUKYhk — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 16, 2021

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said in a Tweet.