REPORT: LeBron James Will Become A Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox

LeBron James will reportedly own a piece of the Boston Red Sox in the near future.

According to Michael Silverman, the four-time NBA champion has joined the Fenway Sports Group as a partner. His business partner Maverick Carter is also in on the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron and Carter are the first two black men to ever be partners of the Fenway Sports Group, according to the same report from Silverman. They will now wait for official MLB approval to get their piece of the nine-team World Series champion team.

LeBron James to become part owner of Red Sox, both he & Maverick Carter each join Fenway Sports Group as partners, first and only Black partners in FSG history.

FSG also approves $750M investment from RedBird Capital Partners. Deal pending MLB approval.https://t.co/N7gibdlNhs — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 16, 2021

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but the man just knows how to make money and increase his footprint in the world of sports.

He’s won four NBA titles, is arguably the most talented player to pick up a basketball, owns part of a pro soccer team and will now own part of a historic MLB franchise.

LeBron is set to become part owner of the Red Sox pending MLB approval, per @MikeSilvermanBB He and Mav Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners, making them the first Black partners in FSG history ???? pic.twitter.com/kCt7NRTLMD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

You have to wonder if King James’ goal in the end is to own a little bit of everything. He’s been dominating the NBA for the better part of two decades, now owns parts of multiple sports teams and has a skyrocketing Hollywood career.

You can hate him all you want, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward is absolutely crushing life.

