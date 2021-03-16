Editorial

REPORT: LeBron James Will Become A Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James will reportedly own a piece of the Boston Red Sox in the near future.

According to Michael Silverman, the four-time NBA champion has joined the Fenway Sports Group as a partner. His business partner Maverick Carter is also in on the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron and Carter are the first two black men to ever be partners of the Fenway Sports Group, according to the same report from Silverman. They will now wait for official MLB approval to get their piece of the nine-team World Series champion team.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but the man just knows how to make money and increase his footprint in the world of sports.

He’s won four NBA titles, is arguably the most talented player to pick up a basketball, owns part of a pro soccer team and will now own part of a historic MLB franchise.

You have to wonder if King James’ goal in the end is to own a little bit of everything. He’s been dominating the NBA for the better part of two decades, now owns parts of multiple sports teams and has a skyrocketing Hollywood career.

You can hate him all you want, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward is absolutely crushing life.

Let us know in the comments what you think about LeBron James dipping his toes into the MLB.