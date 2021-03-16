This Unique Devices Zaps Excess Water Off Your Body, No Towels Necessary

Notice your water bill’s been running a little high lately? Perhaps those never-ending loads of laundry are the culprit. But with all the towels your household goes through each week, it’s hard to imagine going more than a couple of days without popping a load into the machine.

From showers, to pool days, to giving the dog a much-needed bath, you typically deal with a lot of towels. But with this innovative Viatek Body Dryer, you can practically eliminate the need for them. The body dryer gets rid of excess water on your body in mere seconds — and all you have to do is stand there! Using its attached remote control, one press of a button lets you experience a streaming flow of temperature-controlled air, drying you off without you ever needing to reach for a towel.

In addition to using it after you get out of the shower or bath, the Viatek Body Dryer is a game-changer on pool days, letting people dry off without dirtying up towels and tracking water into the house after a swim. And since it supports up to 350 pounds, anyone can use this thing — even the dog after its bath!

The body dryer’s settings are easy to control and can offer you a customized drying experience based on your comfort level. You can choose your level of wind speed, warm or cool temperatures, and more, with nothing more than the touch of a button. The dryer also boasts an easy-to-read screen, letting you know the current settings and alerting you when any maintenance is required.

The Viatek Body Dryer is sleekly designed, and it can fit in with pretty much any bathroom or bedroom decor. Heck, it can even fair well outside — all you need is an outlet nearby.

For a limited time, the Viatek Body Dryer is just over 15% off, knocking its usual cost down to just $249.99.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.