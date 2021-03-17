‘Donald Trump Broke The Media’: Ted Cruz Says Media Doesn’t Even ‘Pretend To Be Impartial’ Anymore

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that former President Donald Trump “broke the media.”

Cruz, during a Wednesday evening appearance on “Fox News Primetime,” said that most media outlets were “partisan propagandists” who didn’t even “pretend to be impartial.” (RELATED: ‘That Is Not The Story’: Greg Gutfeld Rebukes Juan Williams For Making WaPo Correction About Trump)

WATCH:

“Senator, real quick, I want to get your take on The Washington Post correction this week and really look at how the media is driving this as well,” Bartiromo said, referring to a correction in which the Post revealed a damning quote — claiming that he had ordered a Georgia election official to “find the fraud” — had been falsely attributed to Trump and circulated by numerous outlets.

“I mean, we have the tape now, Senator, it said nothing of the sort. And, of course, this is very impactful because this was used as evidence at the impeachment trial against President Trump. Your reaction?” Bartiromo said.

“Look, Donald Trump broke the media,” Cruz replied, saying that hatred for Trump superseded journalistic integrity. “They hate Donald Trump so much that they don’t pretend to be objective. They don’t pretend to be impartial. They don’t pretend to be journalists. They are partisan propagandists. They are liars.”

“This wasn’t a small detail in the story,” Cruz continued, arguing that the entire story had been framed around and driven by something that was patently false. “It wasn’t said. It’s made up. It’s not true. But, it was too good to check. It fit the narrative too much.”

“There is the old line that a lie can make it all the way around the world before the truth even gets its shoes on,” Cruz concluded, saying that every outlet that repeated the lie was equally responsible “for reporting what was quite literally fake news.”