Golden Globes To Add 13 Black Members After It Came To Light There Were None On Voting Committee

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced it was adding 13 black members after it came to light that the committee had none.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the committee only had 87 members and none were black before the awards ceremony took place on Feb. 28. The HFPA board now said it’s committed to “making necessary changes within [the] organization and in [the] industry as a whole,” according to an article shared Tuesday by Fox News.

Currently comprised of 87 LA-based journalists for outlets abroad, the HFPA will add 13 Black members before the next Golden Globes https://t.co/BelnqEsURw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2021

“We also acknowledge that we should have done more, and sooner,” a statement from the HFPA said, Fox News reported. “As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists.” (RELATED: The Golden Globes Gets Horrible TV Ratings)

“We are proud to be in solidarity with the voices of over 100 Hollywood PR firms in calling for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to radically transform the Golden Globes,” the statement reportedly continued. “We agree that anything less than transparent, meaningful change will no longer be acceptable. The entire world is watching.”

The committee also received backlash over the revelation that members were “wined and dined” by productions nominated, Fox News reported.