Shaq Says The WNBA Should Lower The Rim So Players Can Dunk

Shaquille O’Neal thinks it’s time for the WNBA to lower the hoops.

During a Tuesday night appearance on TNT, the legendary NBA player suggested lowering the rim so WNBA players can dunk with regularity, and Candace Parker wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the WNBA player even claimed her “next child will be drop step dunking.” Watch the incredible exchange below.

Candace Parker wasn’t into Shaq’s suggestion that the WNBA should lower the rim so that players could dunk “It’s coming…My next child will be drop step dunking” pic.twitter.com/5tVkRJ3Nb4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 17, 2021

There’s two main points I want to make here. First and foremost, Shaq isn’t the first person to float this idea.

In fact, I’ve been saying this since I was a kid. The men’s game is played a foot over the rim. The women’s game is played a few inches off of the ground.

That’s simply not exciting to watch. If you dropped the rim to nine feet, you’d get a lot more explosive plays. Hell, Brittney Griner can’t even dunk with absolute regularity as it is!

Secondly, I 100% don’t believe for a single second women are going to be “drop step dunking” in 10 to 15 years.

Are we just living in a fantasyland or are women going to all of a sudden get much taller and much more explosive over the next decade?

It’s just not going to happen. Let’s take a look at LeBron James dunking and then look me in the face and say you expect women to do the same before I hit the age of 40.

Why not at least try Shaq’s suggestion? What’s the worst case scenario? The WNBA needs all the eyeballs it can get and more explosive plays might help get the job done.