Deshaun Watson Will Face Six Assault Lawsuits, According To Lawyer

Deshaun Watson will apparently face six total assault lawsuits.

According to an Instagram post from lawyer Tony Buzbee, six women plan on filing lawsuits against the Houston Texans star quarterback.

Buzbee posted late Wednesday night that three of a total of six lawsuits have been filed.

Watson was previously accused in the first sexual assault lawsuit of “purposely” touching a female giving him a massage with his erect penis, according to documents obtained by TMZ. In the second lawsuit filed, Watson is also accused of causing a masseuse to touch his genitals while getting a massage, according to TMZ.

Watson has already gone on the record and denied ever treating women poorly. “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson wrote in part in his denial.

This situation has absolutely exploded since word first broke about the original lawsuit. It went from being one complaint to being six planned lawsuits by women represented by Tony Buzbee.

As I said when the documents were obtained by TMZ alleging Watson touched a woman with his erect penis, the NFL is 100% going to get involved at this point.

There’s no shot Goodell doesn’t start his own investigation. He protects the shield at all costs.

Watson still deserves the presumption of innocence until a court says otherwise, and this isn’t a criminal situation. It’s civil. It’s an important distinction to make.

Keep checking for the latest information on the situation as we have it. It doesn’t look like it’ll be over anytime soon.