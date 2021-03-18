‘Harry Potter’ Star Ralph Fiennes Calls Pushback Against JK Rowling For Views On Transgenderism ‘Disturbing’

Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, called the anger towards author J.K. Rowling and her views on transgenderism “disturbing.”

Fiennes said he didn’t understand the “vitriol” from people who didn’t agree with Rowling in an interview published Wednesday by The Telegraph.

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” the actor said in the interview. “I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.” (RELATED: J.K. Rowling Returns Kennedy Award After Being Labeled ‘Transphobic’ Over Comments About Biological Sex)

Rowling received backlash after she made comments about the transgender community and biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling wrote at the time, as previously reported. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling also criticized an opinion piece that referred to women as “people who menstruate.”

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” Rowling tweeted at the time.

The author faced backlash within the “Harry Potter” community as well. “Harry Potter” fan sites attempted to cancel Rowling by making the decision to no longer link to Rowling’s website, use photos or provide stories about the author.