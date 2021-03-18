Poll: 75% Of Likely US Voters Support Voter ID, Including 60% Of Democrats

A Rasmussen poll released Wednesday found that 75% of likely U.S. voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot.

“Should voters be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote?” was the question posed. Of those polled, 89% of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 77% of voters not affiliated with either of the parties responded “yes” to this question, according to the polling company’s report. Only 21% were against such a requirement.

Thirty-six states have some kind of voter ID laws, and those might be repealed if the U.S. Senate approves the “For the People Act,” also known as H.R. 1. (RELATED: The House Passed H.R. 1 – Here’s What’s In It)

Public support for voter ID laws has increased in recent years. A similar poll by Rasmussen Reports from two years ago found that 67% of the respondents were in favor of requiring voters to present photo identification before being allowed to vote.

While the House Democrats argued that voter ID laws were discriminatory against minorities, the poll’s results show that voters disagree with this statement. Of those polled, 60% said laws requiring photo identification at the polls don’t discriminate, and 31% say they do discriminate.

Those who strongly approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance were most likely to characterize voter ID laws as discriminatory, according to the report.