Sister Jean Talks About Being Vaccinated Ahead Of The NCAA Tournament, Picks Gonzaga To Win March Madness

Sister Jean recently did a very wholesome interview with Andy Katz.

The legendary Loyola fan will be in Indiana for the opening round game against Georgia Tech, and that’s exciting news for college basketball fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sister Jean spoke with Katz about being vaccinated in January and taking 30 coronavirus tests to prepare. As for her winner, it’s not the Ramblers. It’s Gonzaga.

You can listen to her break it all down below.

Is Sister Jean the best or is she the best? How much more wholesome of an interview could you ever want to see?

Her comment about how she hoped Gonzaga had lost a regular season game just so they could learn to lose damn near put a tear in my eye.

At this point, she’s the closest thing sports fans have to a universal grandma.

While I need Illinois to come out of Loyola’s region, I hope they win at least one game just so that we get a little more Sister Jean content.

She’s too great to be bounced in the opening round. We can’t let that happen!

Stay frosty, Sister Jean and best of luck to the Ramblers.