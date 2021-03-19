HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Crushes North Carolina 85-62

Wisconsin obliterated North Carolina 85-62 in the first round of March Madness Friday night.

I told everyone coming into this game that I was very nervous because the Tar Heels were a great rebounding team. They hit the boards hard.

Well, Wisconsin showed up and showed out as we dominated the hell out of Roy Williams and company. It was Wisconsin basketball at its finest.

I couldn’t be prouder of this Wisconsin team tonight. This season has been brutal. It’s been punch after punch, despite how much talent the Badgers have.

Yet, tonight, we took it to the Tar Heels and reminded the world that we’re still here.

Now, we face Baylor. I have no idea what’s coming Sunday, but I know I’m excited. I love what we saw tonight, and I know I’m ready for what comes next.

God bless this squad. We’re not done fighting yet!