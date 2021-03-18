PREVIEW: Wisconsin’s First Battle In The Tournament Is Friday Night Against North Carolina

Wisconsin will play North Carolina in a Friday night matchup to open the tournament, and I can’t wait.

Despite both schools having disappointing seasons, none of it matters right now. The only thing that matters as of Friday night is winning and playing again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

As they say, it’s time to survive and advance. Whatever needs to be done to secure a win against the Tar Heels is what the Badgers will do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We can wash away all the disappointment and terrible games of this season with a huge win Friday night. Fans want to be great in March.

Winning in the NCAA Tournament is all that matters. At the end of the day, it’s literally the only thing that matters.

We’re playing for national titles! That all starts Friday night against UNC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I respect the Tar Heels and Roy Williams, but I damn sure don’t fear them. You better take that to the bank, and I know Greg Gard will have the guys ready for battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Fight for the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what we intend to do.

Fight for the right to have your season continue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to tune in at 7:10 EST on CBS! It’s going to be a fun one!