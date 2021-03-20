Police Find Meth, Oxycodone In Minor League Player’s Baseball Bag

Colorado police found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills Wednesday in a minor league baseball player’s Chicago Cubs duffel bag, The Vail Daily reported.

Police stopped Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Ariz., for speeding and drifting into another lane on Interstate 70, The Vail Daily reported. Deputies of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office arrested Camargo-Corrales after finding the drugs in his duffel bag of the silver BMW he was driving.

According to the arrest affidavit, an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Camargo-Corrales and two passengers. They said they were driving from Phoenix to Denver, but provided conflicting stories of their final destination, the amount of time they would be there, and their lodging plans, The Vail Daily reported.

Camargo-Corrales said they were going to teach a children’s baseball clinic in Denver, and that there were no weapons, marijuana, cocaine or methamphetamine in the car, newspaper reported. He also referenced the Chicago Cubs’ anti-doping policies.

The arrest affidavit states a K-9 sniffed the BMW’s rear wheel, according to The Vail Daily. Officers found cologne and $1,000 wrapped in a rubber band inside a white bag in the backseat, and a Chicago Cubs duffel bag in the trunk that contained packages wrapped in white plastic labeled “CO,” and two packages wrapped in green plastic, according to The Vail Daily.

The two passengers said they did not know about the drugs in the car, so police let them go, The Vail Daily reported. Camargo-Corrales said his friend who lives in Sinaloa, Mexico called him from Arizona Tuesday and asked him to deliver a bag to Denver. Camargo-Corrales said he knew there were drugs in the bag, just not what kind, and that his friend was to pay him $500 upon arrival, The Vail Daily reported. (RELATED: Meth And Cocaine Seized From Unmanned Aircraft Illegally Flying Into California, CBP Says)

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez set bond at $75,000, and Camargo-Corrales, who is also from Sinaloa, Mexico, will appear in court on March 30, The Vail Daily reported.

The Chicago Cubs signed the non-drafted free agent in 2014, the paper said. He faces preliminary charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and charges of unlawful possession of each drug.

By March 25, the district attorney’s office will file formal criminal charges, according to The Vail Daily.