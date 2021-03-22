Video Shows Father Dropping Toddler In Elephant Enclosure As Animal Quickly Approaches

A father was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse after he brought his two-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to get a picture, according to reports.

Jose Navarrete, 25, managed to get around a series of barriers with his two-year-old daughter and into an elephant enclosure, authorities said, according to CNN.

As the pair tried to snap a picture, an elephant noticed Navarrete and his daughter and can be seen trotting toward them, video shows.

As the elephant stands feet away, Navarrete can be seen trying to escape from the enclosure. As he steps outside the fencing, Navarrete drops his daughter and quickly turns around to pick her up. He was able to make it out of the enclosure.

“There were no injuries to Navarette, his daughter, or the elephant,” a press release from the San Diego Police Department said, according to CNN.

Navarrete was held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment and has an arraignment scheduled for March 30, according to 6ABC.

Lori Ortale, who witnessed the event unfold, told Fox 5 San Diego she could hear people telling Navarette not to enter the enclosure. (RELATED: REPORT: Teen Looks For Lost Dog, Finds Tiger Instead)

“You hear this woman yelling, ‘Jose, stop. Jose, stop,'” she said, according to the report. “And he jumps the fence and then he goes through the elephant enclosure, and he’s got his little girl with him who, I don’t know, had to be under 2.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.