Dan Wolken Tries To Dunk On Alabama Coach Nate Oats Over His Mask With Stupid Tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dan Wolken was back to his usual tricks Monday night when Alabama beat Maryland in the Round of 32.

Early in the game when the Terrapins jumped out to a quick lead, Wolken tweeted, “Nice start for Maryland here. They’ve been focused at getting to the rim and have gotten some quality looks. Nate Oats, who has basically decided his mask is more effective as a chin strap, has the intensity going early.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were wondering my thoughts on the situation as soon as I saw the tweet, my response below should eliminate any doubts you might have had.

I just don’t understand people like Dan Wolken and Pat Forde. Everyone is else out there enjoying the fact sports are happening and they have to take shots at people over masks.

They do realize players don’t wear masks on the court or in the locker rooms, right? Yet, they’re taking shots at coaches for not properly wearing them on the bench.

At some point, common sense has to win out.

I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised by Wolken’s low blow. He spent most of the football season complaining.

Life is good, folks. Don’t let these clowns on Twitter convince you otherwise.