Dan Wolken Tries To Dunk On Alabama Coach Nate Oats Over His Mask With Stupid Tweet

Dan Wolken was back to his usual tricks Monday night when Alabama beat Maryland in the Round of 32.

Early in the game when the Terrapins jumped out to a quick lead, Wolken tweeted, “Nice start for Maryland here. They’ve been focused at getting to the rim and have gotten some quality looks. Nate Oats, who has basically decided his mask is more effective as a chin strap, has the intensity going early.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nice start for Maryland here. They’ve been focused at getting to the rim and have gotten some quality looks. Nate Oats, who has basically decided his mask is more effective as a chin strap, has the intensity going early. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 23, 2021

In case you were wondering my thoughts on the situation as soon as I saw the tweet, my response below should eliminate any doubts you might have had.

You might be the most miserable person on Twitter. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2021

I just don’t understand people like Dan Wolken and Pat Forde. Everyone is else out there enjoying the fact sports are happening and they have to take shots at people over masks.

They do realize players don’t wear masks on the court or in the locker rooms, right? Yet, they’re taking shots at coaches for not properly wearing them on the bench.

At some point, common sense has to win out.

Not saying this is a causal relationship, but: the three coaches who seemed the least interested in wearing their masks this season were Brad Underwood, Bob Huggins and Chris Beard. Gone, gone, gone. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 22, 2021

I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised by Wolken’s low blow. He spent most of the football season complaining.

Dan, go try to cancel football somewhere else. The rest of us are celebrating the Big 10 deciding to play games. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 15, 2020

Dude, it’s truly incredible miserable you are. Crack a beer and chill the hell out. Life is good. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

Life is good, folks. Don’t let these clowns on Twitter convince you otherwise.