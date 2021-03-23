Democrat Running For Congress Sends Picture Of Klan Hood To Candace Owens

Democratic House candidate Liam O’Mara sent a picture of a Ku Klux Klan hood to conservative commentator Candace Owens via Twitter on Tuesday.

O’Mara was responding to a tweet from Owens on Monday arguing that the “#1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people. But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world.”

Yikes. You may’ve dropped this. pic.twitter.com/yLk9YfILzD — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

The potential congressman from California’s 42nd District argued that Owens was “recycling explicitly white supremacist arguments.”

“Whole lot of interesting comments here that read like the ‘cancel culture’ gripes we keep seeing from the right. Each miss the point that Candace is recycling explicitly white supremacist arguments. I study extremist rhetoric for a living, and this stuff is really dangerous,” he wrote.

Owens later posted a screenshot from Twitter support in which the company apparently indicated O’Mara’s original response did not violate their rules. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Candace Owens — Then Says It Was ‘An Error’ After Backlash)