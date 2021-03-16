Candace Owens Says She’s Suing Cardi B Over Spreading Misinformation

Candace Owens announced she will sue Cardi B after she said the rapper spread misinformation about Owens in a series of heated tweets.

Cardi B posted a screenshot of a fake Candace Owens tweet Tuesday evening. The manipulated Owens tweet said her husband had cheated on her with her brother, and that Owens was denied from being able to join in with them.

Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap cocks and balls together .WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT !wow https://t.co/SvbnEXOOQF pic.twitter.com/kzzS6nVww9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Owens responded by pointing out the tweet was photoshopped, stating, “I am literally laughing out loud. Cardi. My dear. That is clearly a photoshopped tweet.”

That is clearly a photoshopped tweet. Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around. https://t.co/Mq7gbUFSDj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Throughout a series of tweets, Owens and Cardi B argued whether the post was real or photoshopped, as other Twitter users joined the debate. (RELATED: REPORT: Cardi B Lands First Leading Role In Hollywood Movie)

“Bingo. And rather than own that she fell for it- she doubled down,” Owens said, responding to one user’s tweet. The user had pointed out that if the tweet had really been from Owens herself, it would not have said “view tweet activity,” since users cannot see the activity of other people’s tweets.

“Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance,” Owens decided.

Owens and Fox News host Tucker Carlson rebuked Cardi B’s “WAP” performance at the Grammys on Monday night, as previously reported.