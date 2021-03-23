Suspect In Boulder Shooting Identified As 21-Year-Old, Motive Remains Unknown

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced Tuesday that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspect in the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Alissa, 21, is accused of walking into a King Soopers supermarket and opening fire Monday afternoon. Herold said Tuesday that 10 people died from the shooting and named Alissa as the suspect.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, which [sic] the suspect was shot,” Herold said during a press conference. “No other officers were injured. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment, now in stable condition.”

“This suspect has been identified as Ahmad Alissa, 21, of Arvada. he has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder County Jail,” she continued.

Police have not yet given any information regarding the suspect’s motives.

Herold also announced the names of the 10 victims as well as their ages, which ranged from 20 to 61 years old. Boulder police officer Eric Talley, 51, is among the victims, Herold previously announced.

Video from Monday showed the apparent suspect in custody shortly after the shooting. The man in the video was seen shirtless, bloodied and handcuffed as police officers marched him to a stretcher in Boulder.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence. We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families,” Herold said, according to a press release. “The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time.”