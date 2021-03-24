Actor George Segal Dies At The Age Of 87

Hollywood star George Segal has died at the age of 87.

According to Deadline, Segal died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California after complications from bypass surgery. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Aww man, not George. I grew up watching him, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little and making the legend laugh was even cooler. I’ll miss you, sir. RIP George Segal. pic.twitter.com/JRtOirWThl — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) March 24, 2021

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife explained in a statement, according to the same Deadline report.

Segal was famous for his TV roles on “The Goldbergs,” “Just Shoot Me!” and in several movies. He even appeared in several later episodes of “Entourage” as E’s boss Murray Berenson.

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Obviously, it’s sad whenever anyone dies, but there’s no doubt that Segal lived an incredible full life.

He was successful in the acting business for several decades. Most people never even break in, and he was starring in movies all the way back in the 1960s.

Now, at the age of 86, he’s passed onto the other side. Hopefully, he finds nothing but peace. There’s no question at all he left behind an awesome legacy in Hollywood.

So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021

Rest easy, Segal.