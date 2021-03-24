Editorial

Actor George Segal Dies At The Age Of 87

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Actor George Segal and Sonia Schultz Greenbaum attend the Grey Goose cocktail reception of The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on April 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE)

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE)

David Hookstead
Hollywood star George Segal has died at the age of 87.

According to Deadline, Segal died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California after complications from bypass surgery. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife explained in a statement, according to the same Deadline report.

Segal was famous for his TV roles on “The Goldbergs,” “Just Shoot Me!” and in several movies. He even appeared in several later episodes of “Entourage” as E’s boss Murray Berenson.

Obviously, it’s sad whenever anyone dies, but there’s no doubt that Segal lived an incredible full life.

He was successful in the acting business for several decades. Most people never even break in, and he was starring in movies all the way back in the 1960s.

Now, at the age of 86, he’s passed onto the other side. Hopefully, he finds nothing but peace. There’s no question at all he left behind an awesome legacy in Hollywood.

Rest easy, Segal.