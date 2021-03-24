Watch Anna Kendrick In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Stowaway’

Netflix’s new movie “Stowaway” looks awesome.

The plot of the film with Anna Kendrick, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, the adrenaline will be pumping as audiences watch the crew weigh the gravity surrounding the decision they have to make about a man’s life. Give it a watch below.

Netflix is out here throwing absolute heat these days! It’s also no secret that I’m a huge fan of Anna Kendrick. I think just about everything she touches is awesome.

We’re talking about one of the best women in Hollywood. Now, she’s in a movie about a mission to Mars and a life and death situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

Also, for all the fans of “Lost” out there, Daniel Dae Kim is in “Stowaway” and we all know how great of an actor he is.

He was one of the most underrated guys in the hit ABC show.

Something tells me “Stowaway” is going to be a must-watch movie when it drops. You can catch it on Netflix starting April 22! Let us know what you think in the comments.