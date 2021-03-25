‘I Never Saw That’: Chris Wallace Rips Biden For Reverting To ‘White House Talking Points’ On Every Foreign Policy Question

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s use of notes during his press conference struck him as out of the ordinary.

Wallace specifically noticed that Biden, during the long-awaited first press conference of his presidency — was referring to his “White House talking points” for every question that touched on foreign policy. (RELATED: ‘Special Counsel And Two Impeachments’: Chris Wallace Tells Juan Williams He Can’t Say Donald Trump ‘Went Uninvestigated’)

WATCH:

“America Reports” anchor Sandra Smith not that Biden had hit on a number of foreign policy topics — from the plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and North Korea’s recent missile tests — and asked Wallace to give his thoughts on the president’s answers.

“I have to say I was also struck by the fact that it seemed on every foreign policy question, not the others but on foreign policy, he went to his briefing book like Jen Psaki does sometimes in the briefings and was reading obviously White House the guidance White House talking points,” Wallace said. “Covering Ronald Reagan for six years I never saw that. Watching a lot of news conferences over the years I have never seen that, a president and a news conference reading talking points. He did that on it seemed every foreign policy question.”

Wallace went on to say that Biden had appeared to be the most passionate about the Democratic Party’s push to overhaul elections, claiming that Republican efforts to tighten voter rolls were “sick” and “unAmerican.”

BIDEN on GOP state bills restricting voting rights across the country: “What I’m worried about is how unAmerican this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick.” — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 25, 2021

“Overall, I would say he was empathetic, he handled himself well, he was not fast, certainly. A lot of the answers were pretty slow in coming but he was well briefed and he understood and had control of his brief in terms of what he wanted to say and what he didn’t want to say,” Wallace concluded.