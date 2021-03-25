Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Donates $20 Million To Help Build The National Medal Of Honor Museum

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has donated a ton of money to honor Medal of Honor winners.

According to USA Today, the famous NFL owner has donated $20 million to help build the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas. The Medal of Honor is America’s highest military honor, and it’s reserved for only the greatest heroes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pouring millions into new National Medal of Honor Museum. @JoriEpstein with the scoop: https://t.co/RBb44v1LaU — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) March 25, 2021

“It says everything when I look at (us) saying, ‘We need to show each other love from every kind of bias we can talk about.’ I’ve never seen anything that nails it like the recognition of the Medal of Honor winners and what they stood for,” Jones explained to USA Today.

Total funding for the museum is at around $70 million and construction is expected to start in spring 2022, according to the same USA Today report.

Major props to Jones for pulling off this move. Whether you love or hate the Cowboys, Jones stepping up to help Medal of Honor receipts is awesome.

Only grade-A badasses and the most selfless heroes in the military earn the Medal of Honor. To earn one of those medals, you have to do something that you shouldn’t have come back from.

We’ve had plenty of heroes over the years. We’ve had very few MoH winners. They’re simply cut from a different cloth.

Now, Jones has opened up his wallet to make sure a museum honoring them is funded.

Our heroes deserve to be remembered and they deserve to be honored. This gigantic donation from Jones will help get the job done.