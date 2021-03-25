Jessica Alba Reveals The Real Reason She Left Hollywood

Actress Jessica Alba pointed to motherhood as the reason she left Hollywood at what she called “the top” of her career.

Alba opened up about how motherhood changed her during an interview with Romper published Wednesday.

“My mother had cancer at a really young age, in her early 20s,” Alba told the outlet. “I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. I had chronic allergies, and I was hospitalized a lot as a child. I had this real moment of, I want to live and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really freaking hard to be happy when you don’t have your health.” (RELATED: Jessica Alba On What Other People Think About Her Body: ‘I Give Zero F*cks’)

“That’s really what motivated me,” Alba added. “My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career.”

Everything changed for Alba after the birth of her first child, Honor.

“I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care about it the same way,” Alba told the outlet. “It was something bigger. I felt like if I was going to have this platform, then what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference? That just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time.”