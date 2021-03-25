‘This Didn’t Have To Happen’: Sen. Ron Johnson Says Biden Admin Is ‘Deaf, Dumb And Blind’ To Crisis At The Border

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the border crisis Thursday, calling it “deaf, dumb and blind” during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“My guess is this administration will block it because they don’t want the public to see what we’ll be able to see: the disaster that is growing at the border. This is so sad. This didn’t have to happen. This was not only predictable, it was predicted,” he said when asked whether he expected the national media would accompany him and other colleagues on a trip to the border, according to Fox News.

“We’ve heard all of this before. We’ve seen how these surges are used by sex traffickers and the human traffickers and drug traffickers. We know the inhumanity that this is going to be sparking. And apparently, the administration is just deaf, dumb, and blind to it,” he continued.

Johnson provided new information about the dangers of the Biden administration’s border policies in a press release published Wednesday. It also stated that he and 19 of his colleagues are planning a trip to the border this week. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham On Border Crisis: ‘Where Is AOC? Why Aren’t You At The Border’?)

I’ve been tracking border data for the past 6 years. I asked @SecMayorkas during his confirmation for two things: 1) enforce the law 2) continue to provide data so I can keep this chart up-to-date. pic.twitter.com/TF56nSjqlo — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 24, 2021

Johnson also discussed the border crisis in a video on Twitter, saying that the current condition is “four or five times worse than what President Obama declared back in 2014”.

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy also blamed President Biden’s policies for the border crisis during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”