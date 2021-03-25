Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Lawyers Up As She Expects To Be Fired From ‘The Talk’

TV host Sharon Osbourne reportedly lawyered up after allegations surfaced claiming she fostered a racially insensitive work environment at “The Talk.”

Osbourne has hired Jeremiah Reynolds, of the LA law firm Eisner, Page Six reported Wednesday.

“Sharon wasted no time in getting her lawyers immediately on the case,” a source told the outlet. “Jeremiah Reynolds has a very strong reputation as a trial and arbitration lawyer and is handling all her negotiations with CBS.”

Another source told Page Six that Osbourne believes she will be fired from “The Talk,” but wants to get a payout. (RELATED: REPORT: Sharon Osbourne Beefs Up Security After Receiving Death Threats)

“The network will have to pay her a sizeable settlement to keep her quiet after this,” this source told the outlet. “She could write a book, she would do a world of interviews. She knows where all the bodies are buried.”

The complaints against Osbourne occurred after her on-air debate with co-star Sheryl Underwood over the host’s defense of Piers Morgan. Osbourne later apologized for defending Morgan’s comments calling Meghan Markle a liar after Oprah Winfrey’s tell-all interview about the royal family aired.

Since then, “The Talk” has gone off the air while the matter is internally investigated. The internal investigation was reportedly kicked off after host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained about the allegedly insensitive work environment, Page Six reported.

Meanwhile, multiple former hosts have accused Osbourne of being racially insensitive. Osbourne allegedly referred to co-host Julie Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes” when she worked on the show, as previously reported. Holly Robinson Peete also claimed that Osbourne called her “too ghetto.”