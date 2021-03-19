Report: Sharon Osbourne Beefs Up Security After Receiving Death Threats

Sharon Osbourne reportedly increased her security after facing a barrage of criticism for her defense of Piers Morgan, as well as a recently-surfaced accusation of past racist remarks.

Osbourne’s social media accounts were flooded with death threats since the on-air debate on “The Talk” about Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle’s CBS interview, TMZ reported Friday. Osbourne initially defended Morgan’s right to say what he thought, but then apologized following the backlash.

Despite the apology, Osbourne’s talk show remained on hiatus

Sharon Osbourne Getting Death Threats Since ‘Talk’ Racism Dispute, Hires Security https://t.co/YBz0JGu4Vs — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2021

The talk show host also faced backlash after news broke that Osbourne allegedly used racial slurs when referring to former co-host Julie Chen.

Osbourne’s family — even her dogs — were also subjected to death threats, according to the outlet.

Some of the comments reportedly read, “Die and go to hell” and “F*ck Sharon Osbourne, her husband, her momma, them ugly f*ckin’ kids, the family dog and the b*tch that lives next door. She can go die in a fish grease fire” and “I hope Sharon Osbourne gets hit by one last wave of COVID & dies.” (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Referred To Former Co-Host Julie Chen As ‘Wonton,’ ‘Slanty Eyes’)

People have also made threatening calls directly to Osbourne’s home and personal cell line, TMZ reported.

“The threats are coming in from all sides, in every way possible, threatening her, her family, and even their animals,” a source told Page Six. “It is all off the back of this drama on the show.”

“Sharon has had to significantly increase her security,” the source told Page Six. “She has done everything necessary so she and her family feels safe.”