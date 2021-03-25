Vince Coglianese: ‘Disinformation’ Is Just A Pretext To Censor Average American Citizens

Daily Caller editorial director and radio show host Vince Coglianese went after Big Tech on Thursday over its censorship of everyday Americans and independent media companies.

Following a House hearing on the role of social media in extremism and misinformation, Coglianese appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and discussed with host Tucker Carlson how big tech is using “disinformation” as a pretext for censorship. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Slams ‘Big Media’ For ‘Aggressively’ Agitating ‘Big Tech’ Censorship Of Small Competitors)

Carlson began by asking Coglianese to give his reaction to the hearing, in which the chief executives of Twitter, Facebook and Google participated. Of the three, only Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that his company bears some responsibility for spreading misinformation leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“It’s amazing to hear Jack Dorsey say that Twitter has culpability for the events of Jan. 6, because I remember a scrappy media startup called Parler that was accused of that very thing, and it was banned subsequently from the entire internet by the Big Tech companies,” Coglianese responded. “Meanwhile Twitter will face no consequence like this because they’re powerful and they’re well-connected.”

Coglianese went on to say that the three CEOs continue to show up at Congress to testify, “yet nothing ever happens … almost as if it’s by design.” He noted that many House members at the hearing have “been taking their money for years,” referring to campaign donations. “The Joe Biden administration is stocked with all sorts of big tech executives, who now have arrived in Washington and they’re on the inside advancing their interests as well,” Coglianese added.

“You know, it’s interesting, they’re talking about disinformation. Disinformation is the pretext by which they want to censor, and they have been censoring, American citizens,” he continued. “This all started back in 2016, mostly, when Donald Trump surprised the world by winning the election. And it was one of Hillary Clinton’s 600 explanations for why she lost. One of them was Big Tech.”

He then said that Democrats have been threatening to regulate Big Tech companies as a result of Trump’s win “unless they censor American citizens.” “Where does the censorship happen? Where does the stopping of the disinformation happen? It’s on the powerless people. It’s on independent media companies,” Coglianese concluded.

“Google is incompatible with democracy. If you’re not for breaking up Google, you’re not protecting democracy. It’s that simple,” Carlson said, ending the segment.