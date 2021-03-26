BLM Supporter Given Probation For Firing Shotgun After Trump Supporters Honked At Him

Maryland resident Douglas Kuhn was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation for firing a shotgun in the direction of his neighbors in October, according to FOX 5 News.

Kuhn, 50, fired his 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of his neighbors Neal Houk and Bradley Lang on October 18, 2020, after they honked at him as he was putting up a “Black Lives Matter” sign in his yard, according to the report.

Houk and his son had a large Trump sign in their pickup truck, and when they honked at Kuhn, he reached down and grabbed the shotgun.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at…, and we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast,” Houk told CBS Baltimore.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home. To hear the gunshot, we were rattled. I’m shaking just talking about it,” he said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Supporter Allegedly Fires Shotgun At Two Republicans Driving By House)

Kuhn faced charges of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a weapon within a metropolitan district; however, all charges were dropped except for the misdemeanor second-degree assault charge, according to the Fox 5 News report.

At the Baltimore County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Kuhn said he “was emotional” and “did not have any intention of shooting or harming anyone.”

He said he had faced harassment from passerby’s about his Biden and Black Lives Matter signs.

Houk and Lang said Kuhn had received “a slap on the wrist” for his 18-month sentence.