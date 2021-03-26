US

Body Of Woman Last Seen Celebrating Her Birthday Found In Baltimore Harbor

The body of Savannah Payne was found in the Baltimore Harbor [Twitter:Screenshot:Public User Abby Isaacs]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The body of a woman last seen celebrating her birthday was found in the harbor of Baltimore, Maryland, police said.

The body of 26-year-old Tara Savannah Payne was found in the water just off of the 1200 block of Dockside Circle, the Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday.

Police said her body would be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. (RELATED: Police Identify Body Of Woman 45 Years Later As Wife Of Cop Who Never Reported Her Missing)

Payne was last seen on March 21 around 1:30 a.m., police said. She was celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton when she became separated from them, according to CBS Baltimore. She had last been spotted along O’Donnell Street in Canton Square, according to the report.

Her car was found where she parked it and her purse was found on the street, according to Fox News.

Payne’s father, Jimmy, told the outlet the investigation is far from over.

“As far as the investigation, I don’t feel it’s wrapped up. We’re glad that Savannah was brought home to us, we’re thankful for the community for the outpouring of people from Canton, in the city.”