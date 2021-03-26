Body Of Woman Last Seen Celebrating Her Birthday Found In Baltimore Harbor

The body of a woman last seen celebrating her birthday was found in the harbor of Baltimore, Maryland, police said.

The body of 26-year-old Tara Savannah Payne was found in the water just off of the 1200 block of Dockside Circle, the Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday.

BREAKING: it’s the worst possible news. Savannah has been located in the harbor. @BaltimorePolice are in recovery mode. A tarp is up. Divers are back in the water. Lots of family and friends are hugging, in tears. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/JVGdavLK9t — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) March 25, 2021

Police said her body would be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. (RELATED: Police Identify Body Of Woman 45 Years Later As Wife Of Cop Who Never Reported Her Missing)

Payne was last seen on March 21 around 1:30 a.m., police said. She was celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton when she became separated from them, according to CBS Baltimore. She had last been spotted along O’Donnell Street in Canton Square, according to the report.

Her car was found where she parked it and her purse was found on the street, according to Fox News.

Payne’s father, Jimmy, told the outlet the investigation is far from over.

Savannah Payne’s dad shared these photos with @wjz – says the family is hopeful and the situation for the dad is ‘too surreal.’ pic.twitter.com/fuF2Vodpjj — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 25, 2021

“As far as the investigation, I don’t feel it’s wrapped up. We’re glad that Savannah was brought home to us, we’re thankful for the community for the outpouring of people from Canton, in the city.”