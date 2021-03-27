Trump Considering Visit To US Border But Wants Biden To ‘Fail On His Own,’ Aide Says

Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the U.S. border amidst the migrant crisis, the Independent reported.

Jason Miller, an aide to Trump, was asked on “The Michael Berry Show” podcast if the former president would be visiting the border to which Miller announced it has been discussed, according to the Independent.

“It is something that [former] President Trump is really concerned about,” Miller said. Former President Trump might visit the US #Border in the midst of a #BorderCrisis, says advisor @JasonMillerinDC. https://t.co/acfNSpb6Fb — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) March 26, 2021

“We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” Miller said on the podcast. (RELATED: Joe Biden Suggests He Wants To Bring Back A Trump-Era Immigration Policy For Asylum Seekers)

Miller suggested that Trump was waiting for President Biden to visit the border first so he could “go and fail on his own before he goes and steps in on that,” according to the Independent.

The recent migrant surge has overwhelmed border patrol offices and six new facilities had to open in the past month to handle the amount of illegal immigrants trying to cross the border, according to The Hill.

Biden designated Vice President Kamala Harris to resolve the immigrant crisis at the border and also announced he would visit the border “at some point,” the Independent reported.

Miller said Trump did not want to visit the border first so that Biden would have to go and not have to “weasel out” from making a visit, according to the Independent.

“I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating or give Joe Biden an opportunity to point and say, ‘See this isn’t serious, look at President Trump down at the border making a scene out of this’,” Miller stated, according to the Independent.